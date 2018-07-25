Ramp Closures Planned in Cameron

Mechanical issues with one of the machines used in the resurfacing project through Cameron has altered the schedule of ramp and access closures. The Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted with Herzog Contracting Corporation to complete the U.S. Route 36 resurfacing project which stretches from Grindstone Creek to just east of the Caldwell County line. Crews are milling off the old surface and then adding two lifts of new asphalt through this area.

Two brief ramp closures have been added at U.S. Route 69 for tomorrow on eastbound U.S. Route 36.

Below is the revised planned scheduled of milling, resurfacing, and ramp. This work will take place during daylight hours and closures could be in place as early as 6 a.m. Crews will do their best to close ramps and access points only as long as necessary and open them as soon as it is safe to do so. As with all projects, the work is weather permitting and could be rescheduled:

• Tuesday, July 24 – 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., ramp from eastbound U.S. Route 36 to U.S. Route 69 CLOSED

• Tuesday, July 24 – 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., ramp from U.S. Route 69 to eastbound U.S. Route 36 CLOSED

• Wednesday, July 25 - Resurfacing the westbound driving lane near Ensign Trace. Access to Ensign Trace on the north side of U.S. Route 36 will be CLOSED.

• Thursday, July 26 – Resurfacing the eastbound passing lane near Ensign Trace. The median crossover between the eastbound and westbound lanes of U.S. Route 36 at Ensign Trace will be closed.

• Friday, July 27 and Saturday, July 28 – Resurfacing passing lanes of U.S. Route 36. No ramp or median crossover closures planned.

• Monday, July 30 - Resurfacing the westbound passing lane near Ensign Trace. The median crossover between the eastbound and westbound lanes of U.S. Route 36 at Ensign Trace will be closed.

For safety and to mitigate the impact to motorists, the project will be completed in two stages. The first stage, listed above, will stretch from Grindstone Creek to just past the U.S. Route 69 ramps.

The second stage will begin where the first stage ended and continue east to just past the county line and could begin as early as July 30. It will start where the first stage ended and continue to just past the Caldwell County line. This stage will include the repaving of the Interstate 35 ramps. The work during this second stage will be conducted as nighttime operations and will require the closure of the I-35 ramps. The closure of each ramp will last approximately one day. This second stage will take at least two weeks to complete.

During both stages, traffic control and message boards will be in place alerting motorists of the work and planned ramp closures. One lane of U.S. Route 36 in each direction will remain open throughout the project. All work is weather permitting and could be rescheduled.

MoDOT encourages all travelers to slow down, especially in work zones, as there will be large equipment and workers near the driving lanes. As always, please buckle up, eliminate distractions, pay attention and drive safely so everyone is able to Arrive Alive.

For more information on this or other MoDOT projects, call 1-888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/northwest and view the online Traveler Information Map. In addition, MoDOT provides updated information on Twitter @MoDOTNorthwest and Facebook at @MoDOTNWDistrict. Sign up for customized emails about projects in your area by visiting modot.org and clicking on “Email/Text Updates” at the top of the page.