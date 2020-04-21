Ramp closures planned next week as part of the Interstate 35 resurfacing project

A resurfacing project on Interstate 35 will require ramp closures next week. The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted with Ideker, Inc. to resurface I-35 between the Clinton/Clay County line and just north of Route 116.

The contractor is ready to begin mainline paving on Monday, April 20. As part of the paving they will close the ramps listed below during daylight hours. Motorists will need to use an alternate route:

Monday, April 20 – I-35 southbound on and off ramps at Route 116

Tuesday, April 21 – I-35 northbound on and off ramps at Route 116

The contractor plans to have multiple crews and work zones set up within the project limits, both directions of I-35, through the middle of July. Crews could be working seven days a week and may work both daytime and nighttime hours.

One lane of I-35 in each direction is expected to remain open throughout the project. Due to the nature of some of the work, some lane closures may remain up around the clock. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project.

All work is weather-permitting and schedules are subject to change. Motorists are urged to stay alert and pay attention to all roadway signing and barricades and to eliminate distractions. Crews will be working close to traffic. Please remember that all work zones are NO PHONE zones. Buckle up. Phone down. Arrive Alive.

