Remembering Our Heroes on Memorial Day

Memorial Day is a time for us to honor the heroic men and women who have given their lives in defense of our freedoms and the United States of America. It goes without saying that these selfless soldiers did not enter their service with the goal of losing their lives and seeing their names engraved in stone. They took their duties out of a sense of responsibility, and not with the aspiration of earning the title of hero. However, that title was earned by serving their country, and it is because of their sacrifices that we come together to pay tribute to the few who did what so many would or could not do.

President Harry Truman once said, “Our debt to the heroic men and valiant women in the service of our country can never be repaid. They have earned our undying gratitude. America will never forget their sacrifices.”

We can never forget, and we can never stop being thankful for the heroes our nation has been blessed with. Some who gave their lives now have their names etched in the walls of memorials, while others live on in the hearts and minds of those who love them.

On Memorial Day, and on every day going forward, I ask that we remember the lost soldiers that fought so hard for our country and our freedoms. I ask that we give thanks that our nation has been blessed with such heroes. To all those who have served, and to all those who have given their lives in service, we say thank you. May God bless you all, and may God bless the United States of America.

Sincerely,

Randy Railsback

State Representative