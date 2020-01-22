Rep. Helms Files Legislation to Protect Missourians from Call Spoofing

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – State Representative Steve Helms wants to protect Missourians from telemarketers who try to mask their identities by using a phone number that is more recognizable or familiar. Helms filed HB 2175 to combat the growing problem of call spoofing, which is a fake number scam that can be a nuisance but also can result in innocent Missourians being defrauded.

HB 2175 would simply add call spoofing to the state’s existing no-call list statute. With this the Missouri Attorney General could go after call spoofing scammers and fine them for their actions. Helms said the change is necessary to better protect Missourians from the unscrupulous actions of scammers who use fake numbers.

“We’ve all received calls that look like they’re coming from our own area code, but when we answer the phone it’s yet another annoying robocall. It’s time to take a stand against the unscrupulous individuals who run these scams as they attempt to defraud Missourians out of their hard-earned money,” stated Helms, R-Springfield.

HB 2175 now awaits assignment to committee for further discussion.

If you would like more information, please contact the office of Rep. Helms at 573-751-9809