Representative Jim Neely's Capitol Report

Greetings Friends of the 8th!

This week many Missourians chose to exercise one of their most important rights by heading to the polls to vote in the August primary. Men and women from all over the state participated in the elections process to help determine who will represent them in the halls of government. By casting their votes, they were able to make their voices heard to help determine the path not only the state of Missouri but also our local communities will take heading into the future.

While several Missourians took the time to cast their votes, the primary also underscores the fact that many more Missourians continue to choose not to exercise their right to vote. The truth is that approximately three out of every four voters choose to disenfranchise themselves by not participating in the process. When considering that some primaries were decided by as few as 50 votes, it reinforces the fact that every vote counts and that Missourians need to become more engaged in the political process.

Missourians who did not participate now have the opportunity to research the candidates and their issues and prepare to make their voices heard in November. Missourians will have the ability to help determine the winners and losers and, ultimately, the kind of policies the state and nation will work toward in the coming years. Hopefully Missourians will not take this fundamental right for granted.

Congratulations to all those who were willing to put their name on the ballot to serve our community in one way or another. Whether you came out on top or not, your willingness to serve is appreciated. It is not easy to put yourself and your family out there under the microscope of the public. To those of you who are moving on to the November election, I wish you the best of luck and always remember those who voted to allow you the opportunity to serve.

Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday

As summer starts to wind down, families will now turn their attention to sending their kids back to school. There is still a lot of uncertainty as to what ‘returning to school’ will actually look like this year. Whether you are sending your children to school or educating them at home, starting up again soon means parents will need to buy new school supplies and clothes to get their children ready. To help with this process, Missouri has a three-day back-to-school tax holiday that exempts everything from school supplies to computers from sales tax.

Approved by the legislature in 2003, the three-day period allows parents to buy school-related items such as clothing, school supplies and computers without having to pay the state sales tax of 4.225 percent. In some cases, local municipalities have also chosen to honor the holiday, which means parents in these areas will be able to forego local sales tax as well. For a complete list of the cities and counties that have chosen not to participate, please use the following link: http://dor.mo.gov/business/sales/taxholiday/school/

This is a great way for Missourians to stretch their dollars by making the cost of going back to school a little more affordable. Parents are encouraged to take advantage of the holiday that begins Friday, Aug. 7 at 12:01 a.m. and runs through Sunday, Aug. 9. It’s important to note that the school supply tax exemption has a limit of $50 per purchase, while the clothing exemption has a $100 limit and the personal computer tax exemption has a limit of $1,500. For more information, please visit: http://dor.mo.gov/business/sales/taxholiday/school/consumers.php.

Special Session Begins to Curb the Increase of Violent Crime in Missouri (SB 1)

Monday, July 27 marked the beginning of a special legislative session called by the governor to address the growing problem of violent crime in Missouri. While the House of Representatives met briefly to officially open the session, members will not begin work on the governor’s legislation until the week of August 10.

The Senate did begin work on the bill proposed by the governor. The Senate Transportation, Infrastructure and Public Safety Committee held a hearing Tuesday, July 28 to discuss the act. The committee took testimony on SB 1, which contains six key provisions meant to address the problem of violent crime.

The six provisions included in SB 1 would:

· Eliminate the residency requirement for St. Louis law enforcement so long as the officer lives within an hour of the city. It would also prohibit requiring any public safety employee for the city of St. Louis to be a resident of the city.

· Require the court to determine if a juvenile should be certified for trial as an adult for the offense of unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.

· Allow certain statements to be admissible in court that would otherwise not be allowed under current statute.

· Create the Pretrial Witness Protection Fund.

· Modify the offense of endangering the welfare of a child for a person who encourages a child to engage in any weapons offense.

· Increase the penalty for a person who knowingly sells or delivers any firearm to a child less than 18 years of age without the consent of the child’s parent or guardian.

The legislature must act quickly to address the rise of violent crime in Missouri. The state has seen rapid increases in crime rates this year, and pointed to significant increases in homicides in the state’s urban areas.

The Senate committee plans to meet again on August 5 to vote on the bill and send it to the Senate floor for discussion. The House anticipates discussing the bill on the House floor on Wednesday, August 12.

As always, please do not hesitate to reach out with any questions, concerns, or suggestions you might have. As your Representative, I am here to assist you however I can. I can be reached by email at Jim.Neely@house.mo.gov or by phone at 573-751-0246.