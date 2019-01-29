Representative Mike Moon Files Potential Constitutional Amendment

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – With more than 60,000,000 developing human babies murdered while in the mother’s womb, some wonder how many more will die in the name of “healthcare.” When seven white men sitting on the U.S. Supreme Court decided that a woman has the right to end her baby’s life, they likely did not consider what was this “thing” being killed.

According to Representative Moon, vast strides in science have occurred since the decision to legalize the murder of innocent developing children in 1973. Since that time in our nation’s history, scientists have confirmed that when a human egg is fertilized, a new DNA strand is created (unique to a human individual).

Since no law was passed to allow the legal murder of unborn babies, Moon asks, “Why has not the Congress corrected the Courts through legislative acts?”

A line from the Declaration of Independence states, “All men are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights”… the first of these is Life. This right is a God-given, fundamental right – one which cannot be infringed by man (or a Court).

In addition, the 2016 GOP Platform ratified by the Missouri Republicans supports the ratification of a human life amendment to the Constitution and legislation to make clear that the Fourteenth Amendment’s protections apply to children before birth.

Life groups in Missouri oppose legislation which aims to stop abortion. Their efforts are limited to regulating abortion, such as requiring physician access to clinics, access to care following botched abortions, limiting abortions after a developing human child can feel pain, and/or no abortions after a heartbeat can be detected. All these efforts may be well and good, however, murders perpetrated within state regulations are considered acceptable (with the reason given: “That’s all that we can do”).

Moon says, “It’s time to draw the proverbial line in the sand and take a principled stand to protect life.” The passage of HJR 28 will begin the process of ensuring that all unborn children will be afforded the opportunity to live and prosper in Missouri.

Will the Missouri legislature, with a majority of Republicans in control, do the will of Missouri Republicans, pass a constitutional amendment which will allow the people to cast a vote to protect life from fertilization, and begin the process of challenging the SCOTUS decision in Roe v. Wade?