Representative Randy Railsback’s Capitol Report

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo – The House and Senate officially adjourned according to the constitution on May 14th, but the work doesn’t stop there. Legislators will now return to their districts to continue working with their local communities and constituents throughout the summer and fall. We will be called back to Jefferson City in September for our constitutionally obligated Veto Session, and may find ourselves returning before then in the event that Governor Parson calls for a Special Session. During this time, my legislative office in Jefferson City will still be open during regular business hours, so please don’t hesitate to call or email.

This Session was eye-opening for a newly elected legislator like myself. There are so many working parts in State government, and I am honored that my constituents trusted me to serve in this capacity. I was privileged enough to serve on five legislative committees, and the Whip team. I also served with several colleagues on the Rural Caucus, where we focused on issues that directly affect our rural communities. Most recently, I was honored to be elected to the newly-created steering committee, where I can work with my colleagues to develop legislative priorities for the next Legislative Session. I was also able to pass two of my bills as amendments; this was a great way to get my bills across the finish line by attaching them to legislation that was already passed on to the Governor’s desk.

Again, I want to thank you for trusting me to serve as your State Representative. I thoroughly enjoy working in Jefferson City to find solutions for the people of my district, and I look forward to continuing that work in the future. As always, it’s an honor and pleasure to serve you. Please feel free to contact my office if I can ever be of assistance by calling 573-751-0246 or email me at Randy.Railsback@house.mo.gov.

Sincerely,

Randy Railsback

State Representative