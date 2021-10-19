Representative Randy Railsback's Capitol Report

Free Online Education and Medicare Open Enrollment

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo – Now is the time for Missourians who are eligible for Medicare to review their plan options and costs to ensure they have the plan that best meets their needs. The Missouri Department of Commerce & Insurance is encouraging eligible Missourians to review their plan options and costs during this year's open enrollment, which runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7 .

During the open enrollment period, Missourians have the opportunity to change their Part D drug coverage or Medicare Advantage plans. To help consumers choose the best plan, the department offers free assistance to Missourians who are eligible for Medicare and their caregivers through the department’s CLAIM program. CLAIM can also help Missourians on a limited income determine whether they qualify for a Low-Income Subsidy and/or Medicare Savings Programs to offset the cost of their prescription drugs. If you have questions, I encourage you to call 1-800-390-3330 or visit missouriclaim.org.

The state is also providing an important online learning tool for Missourians interested in developing career advancement skills. The Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development (MDHEWD) and the Office of Workforce Development have expanded their partnership with the online learning platform Coursera, to offer free online education opportunities. Missourians will have free access to 4,000 courses to develop high-demand digital and job-readiness skills as they look to find employment or advance their careers. Job seekers and students can earn certificates in everything from social media marketing to Excel skills, web development, the business of health care, IT security, and hundreds more. Missouri will offer free access to learning on Coursera through the summer of 2022. To register, Missourians need to visit jobs.mo.gov/coursera, and click the “Apply Now” button to be contacted by a Job Center team member. Enrollment is dependent on eligibility of Statewide WIOA, a benefits program designed to help unemployed and underemployed Missourians. It is my hope that this program will help Missourians expand their marketable skills and become attractive candidates for career advancement.

While Session may be at an end, I am still here to serve you and the needs of House District 8. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to call my office at (573) 751-0246 or email me at Randy.Railsback@house.mo.gov. As always, it is an honor and pleasure to serve you.

Sincerely,

Randy Railsback

State Representative