Resurfacing to begin next week on Interstate 35

LATHROP, Mo. – A new, smoother surface is coming to a portion of Interstate 35 in Clinton County. The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted with Ideker, Inc. to resurface I-35 between the Clinton/Clay County line and just north of Route 116.

The contractor plans to first complete some partial and full-depth patching beginning March 2. Resurfacing will begin March 17. The contractor plans to have multiple crews and work zones set up within the project limits, both directions of I-35, between March 2 and the middle of July. Crews could be working seven days a week and may work both daytime and nighttime hours.

One lane in each direction is expected to remain open throughout the project. Due to the nature of some of the work, some lane closures may remain up around the clock. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project.

All work is weather-permitting and schedules are subject to change. Motorists are urged to stay alert and pay attention to all roadway signing and barricades and to eliminate distractions. Crews will be working close to traffic. Please remember that all work zones are NO PHONE zones. Buckle up. Phone down. Arrive Alive.

For more information about these and other MoDOT projects, sign up online for work zone updates, visit modot.org and view the online Traveler Information Map, or call 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) In addition, MoDOT provides updated information on Twitter @MoDOTNorthwest and Facebook at www.facebook.com/MoDOTNWDistrict.