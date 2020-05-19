Resurfacing postponed again on Interstate 35 in Harrison and Daviess counties

BETHANY, Mo. – The resurfacing project for a portion of Interstate 35 in Harrison and Daviess counties has been pushed back until after the Memorial Day holiday. The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted with Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc. to resurface I-35 between U.S. Route 136 in Bethany and Route C near Pattonsburg (Exit 92 to Exit 78).

Partial and full-depth patching will begin after Memorial Day, followed by milling up the old road surface and placing a new asphalt overlay. The contractor could have multiple crews and work zones set up within the project limits, both directions of I-35, through the end of September. Crews could be working seven days a week and may work both daytime and nighttime hours.

One lane in each direction is expected to remain open throughout the project. Due to the nature of the work, some lane closures may remain up around-the-clock. A 16-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project.