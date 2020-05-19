Resurfacing postponed again on Interstate 35 in Harrison and Daviess counties
BETHANY, Mo. – The resurfacing project for a portion of Interstate 35 in Harrison and Daviess counties has been pushed back until after the Memorial Day holiday. The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted with Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc. to resurface I-35 between U.S. Route 136 in Bethany and Route C near Pattonsburg (Exit 92 to Exit 78).
Partial and full-depth patching will begin after Memorial Day, followed by milling up the old road surface and placing a new asphalt overlay. The contractor could have multiple crews and work zones set up within the project limits, both directions of I-35, through the end of September. Crews could be working seven days a week and may work both daytime and nighttime hours.
One lane in each direction is expected to remain open throughout the project. Due to the nature of the work, some lane closures may remain up around-the-clock. A 16-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project.
All work is weather-permitting and schedules are subject to change. Motorists are urged to stay alert and pay attention to all roadway signing and barricades and to eliminate distractions. Crews will be working close to traffic Please remember that all work zones are NO PHONE zones. Buckle up. Phone down. Arrive Alive. For more information about these and other MoDOT projects, visit modot.org and view the online Traveler Information Map. Also at modot.org, sign up online for work zone updates. Information is also available 24/7 at 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or via social media.