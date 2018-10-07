Route W to be resurfaced

MAYSVILLE, Mo. – A smoother ride is coming for those who travel Route W in DeKalb County. Herzog Contracting Corporation, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, is scheduled to resurface Route W between Route A and Route D near Maysville.

If the weather on their current project holds out, Herzog crews will move to Route W next week. Beginning Wednesday, July 11, they plan to close one lane of Route W at a time to lay down a new layer of asphalt and then place rock along the shoulders. The work is currently scheduled July 11 through July 17, daylight hours Monday through Saturday. Traffic control will be in place to guide motorists around the work. As with all work, schedules are weather dependent and could change.

Drivers are urged to slow down, use caution, and follow all signs and flaggers to navigate the work zone safely.

For more information on this and other MoDOT projects, call 1-888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/northwest and view the online Traveler Information Map. In addition, MoDOT provides updated information on Twitter @MoDOTNorthwest and Facebook at www.facebook.com/MoDOTNWDistrict