The Scuttlebutt by Pat O'Connor

Welcome to the Scuttlebutt. We strive to provide information to local veterans and share a little bit about life in the military.

For those who served in the military, there is a comradery much like we see with the police, fire and EMS fields. It is a shared set of values and understanding about the challenges of the job. I hope that we can bring that same sense of caring to bear for supporting our local veterans. We have learned once again that the government is not likely to do much to help us unless it helps them get reelected. We need local citizens to be involved and provide local support independent of government interference if possible, but nonetheless help other veterans, or their families, to work their way thru the legal forms and requirements just to get their rightful benefits. Steps such as getting an ID card, applying for medical care, support while a family member is deployed, help supporting wounded veterans while in the hospital, sometimes just getting transportation to the medical care facility. There is much that we can do but it requires more people to be willing to share the load. Our Local American Legion and VFW can help lead the efforts. A side note here to the Legion and VFW. It would be great if you could identify 2 or 3 activities/opportunities where, other people can help. Especially help for those who maybe cannot make to the meetings. Who are they? What do they need? This can become a good opportunity for scout troops and other organizations who “Claim” that they support our veterans to get involved. One of the challenges that I see also is that most of the legion and VFW members are the same people, and they are mostly WW 2 and Korean War Vets. A few Vietnam era veterans most all of them getting along in years. WE do have few post 9/11 veterans but more are needed to get involved and start sharing the workload. If interested, attend the local AL and VFW meetings and see what you can do. If you know of a current veteran, or their family, who is having trouble and needs some help, please contact us at the numbers listed below. At the very least, please, be kind. to others and PRAY FOR PEACE!

Our Military Hero’s: Steven Logan Bennett Captain USAF

On June 29, 1972, Bennett was on a mission flying with his backseater, Marine Captain Mike Brown. Bennett was marking targets for friendly forces and Brown was directing fire from Navy ships. They had been on duty for over three hours and had learned that their replacement craft was going to be delayed. Bennett received a message that several hundred North Vietnamese were going to attack a small South Vietnam platoon that was located only a mile away. Without help, the smaller platoon would be virtually wiped out and there was no way to get more troops there in time nor could they call in the guns from the ships as it would be too dangerous. Knowing the OV-10 was the only chance to save the soldiers below, Steve Bennett made several passes chasing the North away. Then the plane was hit from behind by a SAM missile, damaging one engine, forcing the left landing gear down, coupled with a fire aboard. Steve Bennett headed the plane to the water of the gulf so he could drop some fuel and then the two could eject but Brown found his parachute had been damaged by the hit they took. Rather than save himself by ejecting, and leaving Brown in a non-pilot plane, Bennett ditched the plane, but it flipped over and started sinking nose first. Bennett knew this would still give Brown a chance to get out. Brown was picked up by a rescue craft and they recovered Bennett's body the next day. For his personal sacrifice, Captain Steven Bennett was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor.

On the Light Side? No more standing in line!

A drill sergeant had just chewed out one of his cadets, and as he was walking away, he turned to the cadet and said, “I guess when I die, you’ll come and dance on my grave.” The cadet replied, “Not me, Sarge…no sir! I promised myself that when I got out of the Army I’d never stand in another line!”

News Bulletins

VA’s Make the Connection: You are not alone www.VA.gov Jan 18

MakeTheConnection.net is an online resource designed to connect Veterans, their family members and friends, and other supporters with information, resources, and solutions to issues affecting their lives. No matter when, where, or how you served, or what you’ve experienced in military or civilian life, you may be facing challenges that affect your health, relationships, and life. Whether your military role ended two decades ago or two days ago, you share with Veterans everywhere the common bonds of duty, honor, and service to our nation. Every day, Veterans connect with resources and support to manage and address challenges they may have and find solutions for improving their lives. At MakeTheConnection.net, you can select your branch of service, your combat experience and the era in which you served: World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Post 9-11. Your peers are there. You’ll see videos of Veterans sharing their very experiences. what they went through and how they recovered.

]Air Force Thunderbirds Gearing Up for Superbowl LIII Flyover. www.military.com. Jan 25.

The first public event of the year for the Air Force's Thunderbirds flight demonstration team will be a flyover for the Super Bowl on Feb. 3. The Air Force announced that the F-16 Fighting Falcons from the demonstration team will feature a six-aircraft formation, soaring over the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, as the Star-Spangled Banner is sung. The jets will take off from Dobbins Air Reserve Base in nearby Marietta for the Superbowl LIII flyover. Lt. Col. John Caldwell, Thunderbirds commander and leader, said in a statement. "We look forward to showcasing the pride, precision and professionalism of our nation's 660,000 total force airmen to football fans around the world."

Upcoming Events and Meetings

American Legion – 3rd Wednesday at Legion Hall -Dinner at 1800 followed by meeting at 1900

VFW – 3rd Monday of month at Cameron Veteran’s Home Chapel -1900 hours

Contact information

For more information or to offer help: Contact Pat O’Connor (816) 575-2568

Veterans Clinic (CBOC) @ MVH (816) 632-1369

Veterans Crisis Hotline 1-800-273-8255