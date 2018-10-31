Seeking talented singers for Christmas Chorus

If you love to sing and want to have a fun time, Caldwell County Arts cordially invites you to join the Community Christmas Chorus (high school age through retirees). Rehearsals are on Thursdays from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m., beginning November 8, and Sunday afternoons from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Hamilton United Methodist Church.

The Christmas Concert will be held on Sunday, December 9, at 4:00 p.m. For more information, call Debby Ford at 816-465-0613 or Judy Stone at 816-261-8133.