Senator Bob Onder Continuing the fight against Human Trafficking

This week, the Missouri General Assembly held its fourth annual Sex Trafficking Awareness Day. This is one of the most important events of the legislative session because it gives lawmakers and members of the public an opportunity to learn more about the silent epidemic of human trafficking in our state. Human trafficking occurs in communities throughout Missouri. Since 2007, there have been over 2,500 calls to the National Human Trafficking Hotline stemming from Missouri, with over 130 calls in just the first half of 2018.

We cannot sit idly by and allow the scourge of human trafficking to continue.

During my time in the Missouri General Assembly, I have been involved with passing several pieces of legislation to go after those who would enslave and exploit others. In 2016, I handled House Bill 1562, which strengthened our laws against the sex trafficking of children. I am thankful that the General Assembly passed this legislation, and that it was later signed into law.

Just last year, I handled and the Missouri General Assembly passed, House Bill 1246. This legislation, which is now law, requires the Department of Public Safety to develop posters containing information about human trafficking hotlines and place them where trafficking is likely to occur. By doing this, we are raising awareness and providing critical information to those who may need help escaping the clutches of modern-day slavery.

Over the last decade the crime of sex trafficking, including sex trafficking of children, has moved online, and the scope of the problem has escalated dramatically. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, there has been an 846% increase in reports of suspected child sex trafficking from 2010 to 2015. To combat this problem I have sponsored Senate Bill 37, the state counterpart to the federal Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act (FOSTA). This bipartisan legislation, similar to that sponsored by Congresswoman Ann Wagner, would empower law enforcement at the state level to go after websites like Backpage that knowingly facilitate human trafficking.

It is an honor to represent you in the Missouri Senate and to fight for some of our state's most vulnerable citizens. I believe this is an issue every member of the Missouri General Assembly can support, and I look forward to working with my colleagues to shine a light on these despicable acts that occur in our state.

As always, thank you for your interest in our work at the State Capitol. I look forward to discussing some of the important issues affecting our state and our community in my next report. It is an honor and a privilege to serve you in the Missouri Senate!