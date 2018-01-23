Senator Denny Hoskins Capitol Report

As many of you may know I have filed several pieces of legislation this year addressing tax, welfare and labor reform issues that burden citizens all across the state. On Wednesday, I had the opportunity to present Senate Bill 610 during a legislative hearing in front of the Senate Seniors, Families and Children Committee. This was the first of many steps to guiding the welfare reform bill to a successful passage through the legislative process.

During the committee hearing on Senate Bill 610 senators and advocates alike voiced support for this legislation. I recognize welfare reform is one issue many want to see addressed during the 2018 legislative session. Through welfare reform, I believe we can decrease the number of children living in poverty as a result of delinquent child support payments.

Under the proposed bill, Missouri’s welfare laws would incentivize absent parents to pay their child support payments on time.

During the hearing, we heard testimony that revealed there were 91,000 single-parent homes on child support as of Nov. 2017. Of this total, only 25 percent of these families actually received child support payments. I believe Missouri taxpayers should not be funding SNAP benefits for able-bodied adults who are not taking care of their children. Through this bill, we are holding the parent who is not actively involved in their child’s life accountable for their financial duty as a parent.

My bill does allow absent parents to be exempt under three conditions: 1) A court has allowed the individual to delay payment; (2) The individual is complying with a payment plan; or (3) The Department of Social Services determines the individual has good cause for non-support.

On Wednesday, the Missouri Senate’s Appropriation Committee held its first hearing of the year. During the hearing, lawmakers heard testimony from various statewide agencies regarding their funding requests for the upcoming fiscal year. It is my hope, even in a tough budget year, we can fully fund the state’s education foundation formula and at least maintain our current funding levels for higher education institutions across the state.

It is noteworthy to mention there were updates made at the federal level to 529 savings accounts as of Jan. 1, 2018. I have filed Senate Bill 882 to bring Missouri’s 529 plan up to date with new opportunities allowed under federal law. Parents wanting to save money for their children’s educational needs before they reach college can do so by enrolling in the MOST 529 college saving’s plan. It is a tax-free savings plan that allows a person to deposit up to $325,000. Not only does the plan allow for parents to use the account to pay for elementary, high school and college expenses, but it also allows them to transfer the plan into a MO Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) if needed.

The MO ABLE account makes it possible for parents who have children with disabilities to save money to pay for medical expenses. To be eligible for the account, the child must be diagnosed before the age of 26. We know that unforeseen medical emergencies can happen at any age and we want parents to be able to make financially sound decisions about the future of their children.

The difference between a MO ABLE account and a basic savings account is that saving more than $2,000 would not disqualify their child from receiving government benefits like Medicaid or Supplemental Security Income. Both the MOST 529 plans and the MO ABLE accounts offer individuals the opportunity to save and invest through tax-free savings accounts. By expanding these programs, we are able to help more families make smart, financial investments for their child’s educational and medical expenses.

In addition to these legislative issues, I had the honor of nominating University of Central Missouri President Charles Ambrose to the Midwestern Education Commission. Through his involvement in higher education, Ambrose’s reputation for innovation and leadership speaks for itself. His most recent accomplishments include the formation of the Military and Veterans Success Center on the UCM campus, the development of The Missouri Innovation Campus model for higher education and the creation of the Military and Veterans Success Center at UCM. I believe we are truly fortunate to have President Ambrose serving on this commission.

It is always a pleasure to have visitors from the district and this week included members of the Midwest and Central Board of Realtors. The group included Robert Ashford, Dan Chipey and Brenda Oliver along with many others. Also the Missouri Society of CPA’s held their annual meeting and lobby day. As a CPA, I have always appreciated their support during my time in the Missouri House of Representatives and I am grateful for their support as I serve in the Missouri Senate.

As always, it is an honor to be able to serve the constituents of the 21st Senatorial District. I appreciate hearing your comments, opinions, and concerns. Please feel free to contact me in Jefferson City at (573) 751-4302. You may also email me at denny.hoskins@senate.mo.gov.