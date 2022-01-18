Senator Denny Hoskins Capitol Report

The Legislative Process Begins

It’s the second week of Missouri’s 2022 legislative session. Senate bills are being referred to committees and we’ve begun taking testimony from citizens and interested groups. Several of my bills have already been assigned to committees and I’m hopeful they will move through the legislative process quickly. The Senate Appropriations Committee has been tasked with hearing Senate Bill 642 , my legislation to authorize a system of video lottery game terminals supervised by the State Lottery Commission. That same committee has also been assigned my Senate Bill 643 , which would legalize sports wagering in Missouri.

Also referred to committee this week was Senate Bill 644 . Now in the hands of the Agriculture, Food Production and Outdoor Resources Committee, this measure extends three important tax credits that support Missouri’s agriculture industry. Authority for these three programs — the wood energy tax credit, a separate tax credit for meat processing facilities and the Missouri Agriculture and Small Business Development Authority — have all expired, but each of these has proven their worth, and I would like to see them restarted. Senate Bill 644 also includes the Rural Workforce Development Act, which offers incentives for investments in rural enterprises. The Agriculture Committee will also take testimony on my Senate Joint Resolution 32 . If the General Assembly approves this measure, voters would be asked to declare hunting and fishing to be constitutional rights in Missouri.

One of the most enjoyable aspects of the legislative session is the opportunity to meet with folks from District 21 as they visit the Capitol. This week, I was pleased to welcome Dr. Robert Best, president of the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg, and David Pearce, a former Missouri state senator and the university’s director of government relations. As an alumnus of UCM, I’m always eager to visit with representatives from my alma mater and do whatever I can to support the school. Also this week, I enjoyed meeting with residents of the district who traveled to the Capitol representing the Missouri Optometric Foundation. It was my pleasure to visit with Dr. Jason Lake of Warrensburg, Dr. Kelly Deering of Chillicothe and Dr. Kevin Harris of Trenton.

If you are a resident of the 21st Senatorial District and you plan to visit the Capitol, I hope you’ll schedule a stop at your Senate district office in room 423. Guests are always welcome. It doesn’t matter if you’re calling on legislators as part of a group or you simply want to see the Capitol and witness your government in action, I’d love to meet with you. I also encourage everyone to sign up for my weekly newsletter at senate.mo.gov/Hoskins .