Senator Denny Hoskins Named Legislator of the Year by the Missouri Centers for Independent Living

JEFFERSON CITY — On Dec. 6, 2018, the Missouri Centers for Independent Living (MOCIL) presented Missouri State Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg, the Legislator of Year award for his efforts to restore state funds that had been cut during the 2017 legislative session.

MOCIL is a network of 22 independent living centers that enable Missourians with disabilities the ability to live with minimum reliance on others. Under the previous governor, cuts to the Department of Health & Senior Services affected more than 8,300 Missourians with disabilities.

“It is truly an honor to be recognized for my work by the Missouri Centers for Independent Living,” said Sen. Hoskins. “It is important for Missourians with disabilities to have access to resources that enable them to maintain control and improve their quality of life. I will continue to stand up for our state’s most vulnerable citizens.”

In addition, Sen. Hoskins was also recognized for his work on Senate Bill 882, a bill that modifies the Missouri Higher Education Savings Program to allow Missouri 529 account holders to transfer money from their account to a Missouri Achieving A Better Life Experience account (MO ABLE) without a tax penalty. Under the legislation, a family who receives an unexpected diagnosis has more options in order to make smart, financial decisions for their child’s educational and medical expenses. This legislation was signed into law by the governor in June.