Sessions boldly upholds Roberts’ Obamacare decision by not defending unconstitutional individual mandate

June 8, 2018, Fairfax, Va.—Americans for Limited Government President Rick Manning today issued the following statement praising Attorney General Jeff Sessions for not defending the Obamacare law in court, upholding the Chief Justice John Roberts’ ruling on Obamacare finding the individual mandate to own health insurance violates the Commerce Clause of the Constitution:

“Attorney General Jeff Sessions took an extremely bold step in deciding not to defend what remains of the Obamacare law. When Congress eliminated the individual mandate tax penalty by zeroing it out, the tax of which was cited as the primary rationale of the constitutionality of Obamacare by Chief Justice John Roberts in his majority opinion, the fundamental constitutional underpinning of the law was removed.

“In doing so, Congress effectively ended the constitutional rationalization for the law, and Attorney General Sessions is correct in stating that the Justice Department will not defend a law that the Supreme Court has already said is not constitutionally sound on Commerce Clause grounds.

“Similarly, Congress should take this opportunity to enact legislation that pulls the Affordable Care Act out by its roots and replaces it with sound, constitutional policy that respects free markets, individual choice and state prerogatives.”

