Snowy, icy conditions trigger numerous crashes across northern Plains, killing at least 1

Light snow and freezing rain came by way of an Alberta Clipper, sweeping across the region. The quick-hitting storm began on Tuesday night as the system dipped into the northern Plains and coated the region with up to an inch of snow.

AccuWeather Global Weather Center – November 7, 2019 – Snowplows were commissioned for the first time this season in many areas throughout North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. For numerous unfortunate drivers, the mix of snow and icy conditions caused disruptions and accidents, at least one of which was fatal.

In the accident pictured above, the South Dakota Highway Patrol shared that the "driver of this sedan lost control of his vehicle after hitting a patch of ice on a bridge."

"The vehicle slid across the interstate median and was struck by a semi," the state highway patrol said on Twitter, adding that neither driver nor the passenger were wearing seatbelts and suffered "life-threatening injuries" in the crash.

"A 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee was northbound on Interstate 229 when the driver lost control of the vehicle while traveling across the Big Sioux River bridge. The Jeep left the roadway, rolled down a ditch and struck a tree," the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said in a statement. "The 15-year-old driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 16-year-old passenger sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital. The passenger’s seatbelt use is under investigation."

The light snow and freezing rain came by way of an Alberta Clipper, which swiftly swept across the region. The quick-hitting storm began on Tuesday night as the system dipped into the northern Plains and coated the region with up to an inch of snow.

In Wisconsin, the midnight snow triggered the need for plows to clear the streets and apply salt before commutes began on Wednesday morning. Snow began falling in Madison, the state's capital, on Wednesday morning and reports of traffic disruptions began immediately.

"Individuals on the roads for their Wednesday morning commute should anticipate slippery conditions," Charlie Romines, the Madison Streets Division Superintendent, told WMTV. "Some of the heavier periods of snowfall are expected to fall around the time of the morning rush hour, which increases the likelihood for commuters to encounter slick spots."