Student Council members shown (left to right) Liam Galbraith, Ken Anderson, president of the panty, Aubrey Logston, Gideon McBee, and Anisten Hougton.

"Soup for the Superbowl" Food Drive

Wed, 02/21/2018

The Hamilton Middle School Student Council had a food drive for the Caldwell County Food Pantry. The food they brought in on Monday, February 12, was very much appreciated by the pantry.

Other student council members (not pictured): Olivia Edwards, Andee Angle, Jacey Knudsen, Silas Prothero, Treyson Burke, AJ Hon, Natalie West, Ryan Hartley, Johnny Morrison, Daxton Grooms. Sponsors: Kalen Prothero and Brian Murrell.

Kalen Prothero, HMS Student Council 

