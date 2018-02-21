"Soup for the Superbowl" Food Drive

The Hamilton Middle School Student Council had a food drive for the Caldwell County Food Pantry. The food they brought in on Monday, February 12, was very much appreciated by the pantry.

Other student council members (not pictured): Olivia Edwards, Andee Angle, Jacey Knudsen, Silas Prothero, Treyson Burke, AJ Hon, Natalie West, Ryan Hartley, Johnny Morrison, Daxton Grooms. Sponsors: Kalen Prothero and Brian Murrell.

Kalen Prothero, HMS Student Council