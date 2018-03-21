State Dept. Passport Fees Go Up April 2

Hamilton, MO – Planning a vacation outside the United States this summer? You may want to apply for your U.S. Passport before April 2, when the U.S. State Department will increase new passport processing fees by $10.

Postal customers are urged to make a passport application appointment online by visiting

usps.com/passport and clicking the “Schedule an Appointment” link. Walk-in customers are also welcome, but are only assisted on a first-come, first-served basis, with priority given to those with appointments, Corral noted.

The cost for a passport book is currently $135 for adults (16 years and older), with separate payments of $110 paid to the State Department for the passport application fee and $25 to the Postal Service for its processing fee.

Set by the Department of State, the $25 fee will increase to $35, effective April 2. For persons under 16, the current cost is $105, with separate payments of $80 and $25 respectively.

The cost of passport cards for adults (16 years and older) is currently $55: $25 in a separate payment to the U.S. Postal Service for the processing fee; and a $30 separate payment to the State Department for the passport application fee. The current passport card cost for those under 16 is $40: $25 in a separate payment to the U.S. Postal Service for its processing fee; and a $15 separate payment to the State Department for the passport application fee. Children under 16 must be accompanied by both parents when applying for a passport or passport card.

Identification (original and a copy), is required to prove U.S. citizenship, such as:

Previously issued, undamaged U.S. passport

Certified birth certificate issued by the city, county, or state (Hospital-issued birth certificates are not acceptable)

Consular report of birth abroad or birth certificate

Naturalization certificate

Certificate of citizenship

In addition, one current ID is required, such as:

Valid driver's license

Current government ID (city, state or federal)

Current military ID (military and dependents)

The passport application also requires a recent passport photograph (2” x2”). Postal clerks at the Passport Center also offer passport photo services for $15 per photo.

To make the process as quick as possible, applicants are strongly encouraged to print and complete their applications ahead of time by going online at usps.com/passport. Do not sign the application form, as the passport acceptance clerk must witness the signing.

In most cases, passport renewals do not require an in-person application process; full information is available at travel.state.gov.

Customers can go to usps.com/passport or call 1-800-ASK-USPS to get the location of passport Post Offices nearest them and their passport customer service hours. All applications are sent to the U.S. State Department for final processing and approval.