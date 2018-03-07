State Fair Concert and Event Tickets on Sale Now

(SEDALIA, Mo.) – Tickets to all Missouri State Fair events are on sale to the public starting today through Ticketmaster and the Missouri State Fair Box Office. This includes the Pepsi Grandstand concert series, auto races and tractor pulls; State Fair Arena events; the Governor’s Ham Breakfast and $8 advanced gate admission. These tickets will be available starting at 9 a.m. through Ticketmaster and at the Missouri State Fair Box Office, located on the fairgrounds in Sedalia. Box Office hours are noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 26 through Aug. 3, expanding to 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 6-8 and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily during the Fair, Aug. 9-19.

The Pepsi Grandstand will host eight nights of concerts, two tractor pulls and one auto race this year. View the Pepsi Grandstand line up here:

· Thursday, Aug. 9 – Montgomery Gentry with Whiskey Myers, 7:30 p.m.; $25 grandstand/$35 track

· Friday, Aug. 10 – Rock of the Seventies featuring Foghat, Atlanta Rhythm Section, Firefall and Pat Travers Band, 7:30 p.m.; $20 grandstand/$30 track

· Saturday, Aug. 11 – Hank Williams, Jr. with Frank Foster, 7:30 p.m.; $37 regular grandstand/$42 premium grandstand and $47 regular track/$57 premium track

· Sunday, Aug. 12 – Missouri State Fair Shoot Out featuring Missouri Association Championship Truck & Tractor Pull Qualifying & Finals and Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League; All Day Ticket – 12 p.m. & 6 p.m.; $20 adults/$10 youth (ages 6-12)/free kids 5 and under

· Monday, Aug. 13 – Outlaw Truck & Tractor Pulling Association; All Day Ticket – 1 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.; $25 adults/$12 youth (ages 6-12)/free kids 5 and under

· Tuesday, Aug. 14 – Roots & Boots Tour featuring Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye, 7:30 p.m.; $20 grandstand/$30 track

· Wednesday, Aug. 15 – Southern Uprising Tour: A Southern Rock Revival featuring Travis Tritt, The Charlie Daniels Band, The Marshall Tucker Band and The Outlaws, 6 p.m.; $30 regular grandstand/$35 premium grandstand and $40 regular track/$50 premium track

· Thursday, Aug. 16 – Casting Crowns with Zach Williams, 7:30 p.m.; $20 grandstand/$25 track

· Friday, Aug. 17 – Aaron Watson with Tim Montana, 7:30 p.m.; $20 grandstand/$30 track

· Saturday, Aug. 18 – Cole Swindell with RaeLynn, 7:30 p.m.; $25 regular grandstand/$35 premium grandstand and $40 regular track/$50 premium track

· Sunday, Aug. 19 – ASCS National Sprint Car and ULMA Late Model Races; 6 p.m. Hot Laps/7 p.m. Heat Races; $20 adults/$18 military/senior(ages 65+)/$10 students (13-17)/$5 youth (6-12)/free kids 5 and under

he State Fair Arena, sponsored by Husqvarna, is another popular venue on the fairgrounds, offering 11 days of action including rodeo, bullriding and motorsports. View the State fair Arena line up here:

· Thursday and Friday, Aug. 9-10 – MRCA Show-Me State Stampede and Rodeo, 7 p.m.; $8 adult/$5 youth (ages 6-12)/free kids 5 and under

· Saturday, Aug. 11 – MRCA Show-Me State Stampede and Rodeo, 7 p.m.; $10 adult/$6 youth (ages 6-12)/free kids 5 and under

· Sunday, Aug. 12 – Motocross, Final Championship Round of the MO Fair Cross Series, 7 p.m.; $7 ticket/free kids 5 and under

· Monday, Aug. 13 – Flat Track TT Race, 7 p.m.; $7 ticket/free kids 5 and under

· Tuesday, Aug. 14 – MSF Tractor & Truck Pull, 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.; Free, no event ticket required

· Wednesday, Aug. 15 – Antique Classic Tractor Pull, 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.; Free, no event ticket required

· Wednesday, Aug. 15 –Missouri Stock Antique – Classic Tractor Pullers Association, 1 p.m.; Free, no event ticket required

· Thursday, Aug. 16 – Garden Tractor and Mini Rod and Truck Pull, 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.; Free, no event ticket required

· Friday, Aug. 17 – Bull Riding Competition, 8 p.m.; $12 adult/$6 youth (ages 6-12)/Free kids 5 and under

· Saturday, Aug. 18 – Bull Riding Competition, 8 p.m.; $14 adult/$7 youth (ages 6-12)/free kids 5 and under

· Sunday, Aug. 19 – Demolition Derby, 2 p.m.; $12 adult/$6 youth (ages 6-12)/free kids 5 and under

The Governor’s Ham Breakfast will be held at 8 am, Thursday, Aug 16 in the Director’s Tent on the Fairgrounds. Tickets are $25 and include Fair admission for the day. You can find out more here.

Six Nights of Fireworks Scheduled for the Pepsi Grandstand

We are excited to announce SIX NIGHTS OF FIREWORKS thanks to the generosity of Fair sponsor Bryant Motors. Fireworks will be presented after the Pepsi Grandstand concerts on the following dates: (weather permitting)

· Thursday, Aug 9 – Montgomery Gentry & Whiskey Myers

· Friday, Aug 10 – Rock of the Seventies: Foghat, Atlanta Rhythm Section, Firefall & Pat Travers Band

· Saturday, Aug 11 – Hank Williams, Jr. & Frank Foster

· Wednesday, Aug 15 – Southern Uprising Tour: A Southern Rock Revival - Travis Tritt, The Charlie Daniels Band, The Marshall Tucker Band, and The Outlaws

· Friday, Aug 17 – Aaron Watson & Tim Montana

· Saturday, Aug 18 – Cole Swindell & RaeLynn

Free Entertainment in 2018!

Fair icon & mascot, BARTholomule, will make his return to the 2018 Missouri State Fair featuring an update to his look. We’ve added a pop of red with his bow tie. The red B on his vest adds a retro look – reminiscent of a letterman’s sweater.

Be on the look-out for Bart strolling the fairgrounds all Fair long! He will also be making potential appearances at major Fair events including the Opening Day Ceremony & Parade, Governor’s Ham Breakfast, Military Appreciation Day, among others. Welcome Home, Bart!