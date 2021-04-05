State Representative Randy Railsback Honored as Freshman Legislator of the Year

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – State Rep. Randy Railsback is receiving recognition for his outstanding work as an advocate for Missouri’s work in rural development. Railsback recently received a Freshman Legislator of the Year Award for his work as a Champion for Rural Development from House Speaker Rob Vescovo.

In just his first term in office, Railsback has already established himself as a knowledgeable source on economic matters, having 30 years of experience in rural development, and serving as the past director for two regional planning commissions. He is a graduate of the Economic Development Institute at the University of Oklahoma, and has dedicated his life to economic development in rural communities.

Railsback currently serves on five House committees: Consent and House Procedure, Downsizing State Government, Financial Institutions, Local Government, and Workforce Development. Vescovo said Railsback has done an outstanding job of working with his committees to advance legislation that supports economic development in rural Missouri.

“Rep. Railsback has quickly become respected by his colleagues for his support and understanding of the economic industry here in Missouri, particularly how it pertains to our rural areas. He has done outstanding work this session and is incredibly deserving of this recognition,” said Vescovo, R-Arnold.

"I want to thank the Speaker for recognizing my efforts in rural development during my time as a legislator,” Rep. Railsback, R-Hamilton, said. "I am passionate about economic development and am dedicated to improving the lives of all Missourians. I believe that by expanding opportunities in rural areas, we are expanding opportunities for the entire state."

Railsback serves as the state representative for the 8th House District, which represents Caldwell, Ray, Clay, and Clinton counties. He was elected to his first two-year term in the Missouri House of Representatives in November 2020.