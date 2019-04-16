Statement from Auditor Galloway on dismissal of lawsuit related to audit exposing billing scheme at Putnam County Memorial Hospital

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo (April 15, 2019)--Today, a judge dismissed a case against the Missouri State Auditor's Office brought by Hospital Partners Inc. In 2017, Auditor Galloway released an audit that found a $90 million billing scheme being perpetrated by the company at the small, rural hospital. The case was filed in April 2018 by Hospital Partners Inc. against the Hospital Board and the State Auditor's Office. Auditor Galloway released the following statement:

"My audit revealed a $90 million billing scheme being perpetrated by Hospital Partners Inc. at Putnam County Memorial Hospital. In response, they tried to use the legal system to block me from exposing the truth to Missourians. It didn't work. Today, a court dismissed their case against my office. When special interests try to use the courts to prevent me from shining a light on waste, fraud and abuse, I will not be deterred."