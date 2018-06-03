Statement by Missouri Farm Bureau President Blake Hurst Regarding Rural Revitalization Package

“Governor Greitens’s announcement of a rural revitalization package is great news for our state. Improving access to broadband, fulfilling obligations to biodiesel producers, improving ports and promoting water quality initiatives will indeed strengthen rural communities.

“With an annual economic contribution of more than $88 billion, agriculture and related industries is the engine that drives communities from Tarkio to Tuscumbia and Hannibal to Halfway. Providing access to affordable, high-speed broadband opens a world of possibility. Students will be able to do their schoolwork at home, not in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant. Rural residents will have direct linkages to health care specialists, farmers will have real-time access to production data and businesses will have vast new marketing opportunities.

“Missouri Farm Bureau supports this initiative and we look forward to working with the Governor and other organizations dedicated to enhancing the quality of life in our state’s rural communities.”