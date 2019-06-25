Supreme Court Upholds War Memorial 'Peace Cross' in 7-2 Vote

Washington, D.C.: The Supreme Court decided in a 7-2 vote Thursday that the "Peace Cross" memorial in Prince George's County, Maryland can stay on public land. Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the Court's opinion that "the Cross does not offend the Constitution." This decision reverses the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals, which ruled the cross unconstitutional.

"This is a victory for historical monument preservation and for the First Amendment," said Ed Martin, president of Phyllis Schlafly Eagles. "Atheist groups have tried for decades to use the Constitution to remove Christianity from public view. Short of erasing our entire American history, they will never succeed."

Justice Alito's opinion hit the heart of this issue: "It has become a prominent community landmark, and its removal or radical alteration at this date would be seen by many not as a neutral act but as the manifestation of 'a hostility toward religion that has no place in our Establishment Clause traditions.'"

"The left's endgame isn't freedom of religion," concluded Martin. "Their goal is to dispose of Christianity and our nation's core values. Christianity is not unconstitutional."