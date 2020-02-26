Thompson River Bridge west of Chillicothe set to be redecked

Located just west of Chillicothe on Route 190, the Thompson River Bridge has been serving motorists since 1964. More than 2,500 vehicles pass over it each day, which has taken its toll on the bridge deck, or driving surface. A rehabilitation project to place a new bridge deck will be led by contractors from Comanche Construction Inc., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation. Crews plan to begin construction on Monday, March 2, 2020.

The first week of work will be at a driveway entrance on the northwest corner of the bridge.

Bridge construction will begin March 9, 2020, and will be staged to allow one lane of traffic over the bridge throughout much of the project, with a 10-foot width restriction. Temporary traffic signals will be used to guide motorists through the work zone.

During two portions of the project to connect the new bridge deck with the roadway, a complete closure of Route 190 at the bridge will be necessary. The exact dates of the closures are not known at this time, but one is anticipated in mid to late June and one in mid to late October. During those closures, traffic will be directed over a signed detour route on Routes 190, 6 and U.S. Route 65.

Contractors plan to have the bridge open to two-way traffic by Thanksgiving. As with all construction, work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

MoDOT encourages all travelers to slow down, especially in work zones, as there will be large equipment and workers near drivers. As always, please buckle up, eliminate distractions, pay attention and drive safely so everyone is able to Arrive Alive.