The Caldwell County Newspaper once again will be a drop off station for Toys for Tots! We had such a great response to this last year, we want to spread the good cheer to all the girls and boys in Caldwell County again this year.

Toys for Tots is a program run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve which distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy them gifts for Christmas. The program was founded in 1947 by reservist Major Bill Hendricks.

The collection box will be at the office until Dec. 11. Our office hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cash donations will also be accepted. If you choose to go that route, please make those checks payable to Cameron Toys for Tots!

Merry Christmas!

Thank you for your help! It really does make a difference.

Love and grace to you all!