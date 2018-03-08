Treasurer Schmitt encourages Missourians to take advantage of Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday this weekend

Missouri State Treasurer Eric Schmitt is encouraging Missourians take advantage of the state’s Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday starting Friday, August 3 and running through Sunday, August 5.

During the sales tax holiday, clothing, personal computers and school supplies are exempt from state sales tax. The following limits apply to tax-exempt purchases:

* An article of clothing cannot exceed a taxable value of $100.

* School supplies are not to exceed $50 per purchase and graphing calculators are not to exceed $150.

* Computer software cannot exceed a taxable value of $350 and personal computers or computer peripheral devices cannot exceed $1,500.

“The beginning of the school year comes with significant financial challenges for many Missouri families, so it is important they are aware of the opportunity to save on school supplies this weekend,” Schmitt said. “The sales tax holiday provides significant tax relief to Missourians and I encourage every family to take advantage of it.”

Missouri’s sales tax holiday was established by the legislature in 2003. The Missouri Department of Revenue offers a number of resources related to the tax holiday for vendors and consumers on their website.