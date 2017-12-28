Triumph Foods Donates 32,700 Pounds of Meat to Second Harvest

St. Joseph, MO - December 21, 2017 - Just six months ago Triumph Foods donated nearly 33,000 pounds of meat to Second Harvest Community Food Bank for distribution through its network of 100 Partner Agencies. And the Company is back at it again.

This 32,700 pound donation of lean high quality pork butts, spareribs, hams, sirloins and other cuts of meat is enough food to help provide over 130,000 meals across the 19 counties Second Harvest serves in Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas. This area currently has more than 54,000 individuals who aren’t sure where they will get their next meal.

“The 32,700 pounds of meat donated by Triumph Foods comes at an important time of the year as the holiday season is upon us.” Said Chad Higdon, CEO of Second Harvest Community food Bank. “This protein will be used to feed those in need within our service area.”

“Triumph Foods is always happy to help the many in need in St. Joseph and Buchanan County. Especially around the holiday season.” said Chris Clark, Communications Manager at Triumph Foods. “We will continue to partner with Second Harvest Community Food Bank and look forward to finding new ways to continue the fight against hunger and food insecurity with them in the future.”

The vision of Second Harvest Community Food Bank is to build hunger-free communities in Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas. To find out more about Second Harvest visit, www. OurCommunityFoodBank.org or call at 816.364.FOOD.

About Triumph Foods: Triumph Foods is a leading processor of premium pork products worldwide. As a producer-owned company that began operations in St. Joseph, Mo., in January 2006, the company connects every step between farms and family tables around the world. With its stateof-the-art facility, Triumph employs more than 2,800 workers and produces more than 1.5 billion pounds of pork annually. As part of a uniquely connected food system, the company and its strategic partner, Seaboard Foods, jointly own Daily’s® Premium Meats, which produces and markets raw and precooked bacon, ham and sausage. In May 2015, Triumph Foods and Seaboard Foods announced the construction of a joint venture pork processing plant, Seaboard Triumph Foods, to open in Sioux City, Iowa, September 2017. Seaboard Foods markets and sells fresh pork products produced by the St. Joseph and Sioux City plants under the PrairieFresh® Premium Pork and Seaboard Farms® brands. Visit www.triumphfoods.com to learn more.