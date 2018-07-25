Troop H Announces Special Enforcement Operation in August

Captain James E. McDonald, commanding officer of Troop H, announces that sometime during the month of August, Troop H will conduct a DWI saturation in Clinton County. The area selected for enforcement is based on a high number of drinking-related crashes, high number of contacts with drivers who have been drinking, and officers’ input as to probable contact with DWI violators.

“The Missouri State Highway Patrol is dedicated to removing impaired drivers from Missouri roadways," stated Captain McDonald. “Anytime your plans include alcohol, please have a designated sober driver.”

The only 100 percent survivable traffic crash is the one that never happens. Make sure everyone in the vehicle is properly restrained in a seat belt or child restraint. Every day as we travel on Missouri’s roadways, we trust that every driver on the road is going to obey the speed limit, pay attention, and drive sober. “Don’t Violate The Trust.” Follow Troop H on Twitter for the most current news @MSHPTrooperH