Troop H: Results Of MCSAP Safety Operation

Captain James E. McDonald, commanding officer Troop H, St. Joseph, announces the results of a Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program SAFETE operation conducted in Buchanan County. Interstate 29, Interstate 229, U.S. Highway 59, and U.S. Highway 36 were the roadways targeted in this operation. The operation was conducted from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, January 8. Officers assigned paid special attention to those violations that contribute to commercial motor vehicle crashes, such as speed, following too close, unsafe lane changes, careless driving, impaired driving, and distracted driving (texting and handheld cell phone use). As a result of the project, officers issued three citations for commercial vehicle violations and 14 warnings, and conducted 14 commercial motor vehicle inspections. In addition, one driver was placed out-of-service and two commercial motor vehicles were placed out-of-service.

The only 100 percent survivable traffic crash is the one that never happens. Make sure everyone in the vehicle is properly restrained in a seat belt or child restraint. Every day as we travel on Missouri’s roadways, we trust that every driver on the road is going to obey the speed limit, pay attention, and drive sober. “Don’t Violate The Trust.”