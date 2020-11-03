U.S. Route 36 to be resurfaced in Caldwell County

HAMILTON, Mo. – A resurfacing project on U.S. Route 36 is scheduled to begin soon. The Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted with Magruder Paving, LLC to complete the resurfacing of the westbound lanes of U.S. Route 36 from the Livingston County line to Route 13 in Hamilton.

The contractor plans to begin with pavement repair in the westbound lanes of U.S. Route 36 on Monday, March 23, 2020. Single-lane closures around the repair sites could remain up around the clock, in order to allow the pavement to cure.

The paving portion of the project is planned for mid-April. The paving portion will also require single-lane closures, but they should be removed each evening.

A 14-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project.

Crews will be on site and the work zone will be active during daylight hours, Monday through Friday. Some work may occur on Saturdays, if necessary, to complete the project on schedule. The contractor plans to be complete with all work by the end of June 2020.

Traffic control and message boards will be in place alerting motorists of the work and planned lane closures. All work is weather permitting and could be rescheduled.

MoDOT encourages all travelers to slow down, especially in work zones, as there will be large equipment and workers near the driving lanes. As always, please buckle up, eliminate distractions, pay attention and drive safely so everyone is able to Arrive Alive.

