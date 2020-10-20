Virtual quilt auction will benefit Missouri 4-H

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri 4-H Foundation will host its first virtual quilt auction this fall and is seeking donations of handmade quilts of all sizes, either machine- or hand-quilted.

“Proceeds from individual quilts can benefit a county or statewide 4-H program,” said Rachel Augustine, Missouri 4-H Foundation director.

“It has been a challenging year for many 4-H clubs that have had to cancel local fundraisers because of COVID-19, and this is one small way we can help raise support locally and showcase the incredible artistry of our 4-H volunteers, members and donors,” Augustine said.

The silent auction runs Nov. 16 to Nov. 22. A link to the online bidding site will be posted on the Missouri 4-H Foundation’s website and Facebook page. Visit fb.me/e/3hOyhBri4 for information and updates.

To donate a quilt, contact Chris Willow at willowc@missouri.edu or 573-882-2680. Quilts must be received by Nov. 9, 2020, at the Missouri 4-H Foundation office, 109 Whitten Hall, Columbia, MO 65211.

About the Missouri 4-H Foundation

The Missouri 4-H Foundation is the private resource partner of the University of Missouri Extension 4-H Center for Youth Development. For 70 years, the foundation has secured and managed funds for Missouri 4-H, providing higher education scholarships, recognizing 4-H volunteers and supporting the work of MU Extension 4-H. Learn more at 4h.missouri.edu/foundation.