Vote in January for Missouri Extension Council Members

The names of Cheryl Corbin, Rena Ford, Megan Anderson, and Teresa Fordyce will be on the January ballot to fill vacancies for election of Caldwell County University of Missouri Extension Council members announced by council chair, Jerry Cook. The new council begins its duties February 11, 2020 with installation at the Caldwell Extension Council Annual Meeting. The Caldwell County University of Missouri Extension Council is composed of ten members, seven elected and three appointment representatives of eligible committees and farm organizations having at least 25 members in the county.

The Caldwell County Extension Council works with University of Missouri Extension staff members in planning and making recommendations for Agriculture and Environment, Business and Community, Youth and Family, and Health and Safety. The University of Missouri Extension does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age, disability or status as a Vietnam-era veteran in employment or programs

Any Caldwell County resident over 18 years of age is eligible to vote. The following polling places will be open from January 27-31, 2020: Caldwell County Extension Office, 97 S Harrison, Kingston and the Caldwell County Clerk’s office, Courthouse, 49 East Main, Kingston, MO. Electronic voting is also available at: http://extension.missouri.edu/caldwell/council.aspx

Please contact the MU Extension office for ballot information: 816-586-1010. Ballots must be returned by January 30th to either polling place.