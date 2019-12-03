Wall That Heals Exhibit in Lathrop June 6-9

The new Wall That Heals exhibit features a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. and mobile Education Center that gives visitors a better understanding of the legacy of The Wall and educates about the impact of the Vietnam War. To see a video on the wall, visit http://www.vvmf.org/2019-twth-tour.

THIS IS AN INVITATION FOR LOCAL PARTICIPATION!!

On Tuesday June 4, 2019 at approximately 5 pm, The Wall That Heals will be escorted into Lathrop by nearly 1000 Patriot Guard riders...every branch of Law Enforcement in Northwest Missouri...the US Marshal Service...and local EMS and Fire and Rescue. The official escort will commence at the junction of Interstate 70 and Mo State Hwy 13, expected to arrive in Lathrop at 5 pm.

The citizens of Lathrop, surrounding communities, and general public are encouraged to participate by turning Mo State Hwy 116 from Polo to Lathrop into a sea of RED, WHITE, and BLUE. We ask that you exercise caution as you line the highway and display your pride and respect as we bring the names of more than 58,000 heros to call Lathrop home for the following few days.

For further information, see the Facebook page Lathrop MO Historical Alliance, or contact Doug Burnett, Event Coordinator, at 816-210-3684.

THIS is our opportunity to provide the welcome home that these warriors so deservingly earned, yet never received.

Please plan ahead. Group participation is encouraged. Volunteer and Donation opportunities can be found on the Facebook page.

THIS is a once in a lifetime opportunity to place Lathrop in the category of what small town American patriotism should look like.