Watch for slow-moving striping crews on the roads
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Transportation's annual roadway striping operations have started and drivers will see slow-moving caravans of trucks refreshing the lines on the roadway.
“Safety is critically important to us – both the safety of our workers and the safety of motorists on Missouri highways,” said State Highway Safety and Traffic Engineer Nicole Hood. “Our striping crews are traveling at really slow speeds so please don’t drive distracted and pay attention.”
Striping crews must travel slowly as they paint roadway markings to ensure a good quality line. The striping trains move between 8 and 12 mph when workers are painting white and yellow lines on the highways. The trucks have flashing lights, boards with flashing arrows and signs that say “SLOW VEHICLES” and “WET PAINT.”
MoDOT crews will be striping two-lane roadways in the spring and fall and working on freeways and expressways in June, July and August.
Crisp, easy-to-see striping is a significant safety feature on roadways. The paint contains glass beads that reflect light from headlights in the dark.
Most of the striping is done during daylight hours. However, it is not uncommon to see crews working at night on interstate highways and other high volume divided highways. Rain or very damp conditions will cancel or cut short any striping work that is scheduled.
Safety Tips
Please don’t drive distracted, wear your seat beat and put your phone down. Be patient if you come across MoDOT crews and give them the space to do their job safely.
- Start to slow down as soon as you see the lights and signs and keep your distance until it is safe to go around the trucks.
- On four-lane divided highways, pull around the striping train by merging carefully into the open lane, passing all the trucks in the train before moving back into the lane.
- On two-lane highways, stay behind the last truck in the striping train. This vehicle is placed well behind the striping truck to give the new paint the few minutes it needs to dry. If traffic backs up behind the striping train, MoDOT crews will pull out of the way where it is safe to do so and let congestion clear.
- MoDOT uses water-based paint in all of its highway operations. If you drive through wet paint, clean your car as quickly as possible with a high-powered water hose, such as those used in car washes.