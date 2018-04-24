Watch for slow-moving striping crews on the roads

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Transportation's annual roadway striping operations have started and drivers will see slow-moving caravans of trucks refreshing the lines on the roadway.

“Safety is critically important to us – both the safety of our workers and the safety of motorists on Missouri highways,” said State Highway Safety and Traffic Engineer Nicole Hood. “Our striping crews are traveling at really slow speeds so please don’t drive distracted and pay attention.”

Striping crews must travel slowly as they paint roadway markings to ensure a good quality line. The striping trains move between 8 and 12 mph when workers are painting white and yellow lines on the highways. The trucks have flashing lights, boards with flashing arrows and signs that say “SLOW VEHICLES” and “WET PAINT.”

MoDOT crews will be striping two-lane roadways in the spring and fall and working on freeways and expressways in June, July and August.

Crisp, easy-to-see striping is a significant safety feature on roadways. The paint contains glass beads that reflect light from headlights in the dark.

Most of the striping is done during daylight hours. However, it is not uncommon to see crews working at night on interstate highways and other high volume divided highways. Rain or very damp conditions will cancel or cut short any striping work that is scheduled.

Safety Tips

Please don’t drive distracted, wear your seat beat and put your phone down. Be patient if you come across MoDOT crews and give them the space to do their job safely.