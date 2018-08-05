Did you know the Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri offers home weatherization services across nine Missouri counties?

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources responded to the energy crisis of the early 1970s by establishing the Low-Income Weatherization Assistance Program (LIWAP). The program is currently overseen by the Department of Economic Development and operated by Missouri’s Community Action Partnerships. The program provides cost-effective energy-efficient home improvements to Missouri's low income households, especially the elderly, children, those with physical disadvantages, and others hit hardest by high utility costs.

The program aims to lower utility bills and improve comfort while ensuring health and safety. Weatherizing your home can help with minor household improvements and repairs, such as sealing around doors and windows to reduce air leaks, improving existing insulation, and installation of carbon monoxide and smoke detectors. Today, weatherization is the nation's largest residential energy efficiency program.

Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri is currently seeking home owners and renters/landlords interested in participating in the Weatherization Program. All home owners or renters interested in applying to receive weatherization services for their home are invited to request an application by calling the Agency office at 855-290-8544 ext. 1064 or visiting www.capncm.org. Weatherization is a lengthy process, which will not be completed overnight. There is currently a waiting list for the program and it can take up to several months before you hear back from agency staff regarding your application. Some conditions and restrictions do apply; please call CAPNCM for complete details.