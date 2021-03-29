Weekly Capitol Report – Representative Randy Railsback

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo – On Thursday, March 25th, I presented two pieces of legislation to two separate committees.

I had the honor of speaking to the Committee on Economic Development about House Bill 1180, a bill I've sponsored that would create the State Building Usage Task Force. This Task Force would create an inventory of the vacant/unused properties owned by the State of Missouri and provide recommendations to the Office of Administration about how to best maintain or liquidate them. I believe it is our job to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars, and leaving vacant buildings to sit and fall into disrepair at the expense of Missouri tax payers is both irresponsible and dangerous. By creating a record of these properties, the state has a better idea of what buildings can be repaired and what should be liquidated through the Office of Administration. The committee will hold an executive session at a later date to vote on the bill.

I also presented House Bill 1266 to the Committee on Rural Community Development; this bill would exempt specialized boat manufacturers from the six-sale requirement to maintain a dealer sales license. "Specialized boat manufacturers" specifically refers to manufacturers that custom build boats for scientific research purposes. Because building these types of boats is such a specialized industry, a manufacturer may not sell a minimum of six boats in one year. If they do not meet that threshold, they will lose their dealer’s license and be forced to go through the application process and pay the application fees all over again in the following year. By creating this exemption, the State of Missouri can encourage more specialized businesses without hindering their ability to operate. I was especially happy to welcome Mr. Shawn Banks, the founder and owner of Midwest Lake Companies based in Polo, Missouri. He drove to Jefferson City to speak to the committee about how this bill would benefit his industry, and answered all of their questions about what his company does. Thank you for your help, Mr. Banks!

As always, it’s an honor and pleasure to serve you. Please feel free to contact my office if I can ever be of assistance by calling 573-751-0246 or email me at Randy.Railsback@house.mo.gov.

Sincerely,

Randy Railsback

State Representative