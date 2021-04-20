Weekly Capitol Report – Representative Randy Railsback

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo – Last week, many of you may have read an article claiming that I publicly came out to support Georgia’s election reforms at an MRTA event. I spoke only about education issues at that particular event, and made no mention whatsoever about election reforms in Missouri. I have made it clear that while I support voter identification measures, I have not and will not support the implementation of Georgia’s reforms here in Missouri. It is unfortunate that false information has been reported, but I want to set the record straight here for the constituents that have reached out to my office to inquire about the content of the article.

In other news, the House approved funding for Missouri’s most vulnerable citizens this week by sending House Bill 21 to the Senate. This funding mechanism would provide millions of dollars to nursing homes, developmentally disabled care providers, pediatric health care, mental health programs, and more. It would also set aside a total of $500 million for future Medicaid expenses, including $35 million to help MOHealthNet transition their reimbursement rates to a more efficient payment model. These groups provide care to Missourians that need it most, and I was proud to join my colleagues in voting Yes on HB 21.

The entire General Assembly came together to give final approval on House Bills 429 and 430. As you may remember from previous reports, these bills would provide additional financial assistance to Missouri’s adoptive and foster families. Both the Senate and House voted on these bills with overwhelming support, and they are now headed to the Governor’s desk for his signature.

The House was also notified that the Department of Labor will temporarily suspend the collection of both Federal and State unemployment overpayments. While these repayments are on hold, the legislature will continue to work together to find solutions for families who have been subjected to financial hardships due to the Department’s approval errors.

As always, it’s an honor and pleasure to serve you. Please feel free to contact my office if I can ever be of assistance by calling 573-751-0246 or email me at Randy.Railsback@house.mo.gov.

Sincerely,

Randy Railsback

State Representative