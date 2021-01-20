When will the polar vortex send Arctic air? It's complicated

AccuWeather Global Weather Center – January 14, 2020 – Late in 2020 and early in 2021, AccuWeather meteorologists warned that a weakening of the polar vortex was coming and a major southward discharge of cold air would follow during the second half of January. That big discharge is still coming, but it has been delayed a bit.

When the polar vortex weakens, it can send frigid air southward not only into North America, but also into Europe and Asia.

Determining where exactly Arctic air will settle — and which areas may be missed — is often the biggest challenge that meteorologists face when they see signals that the polar vortex may weaken. It's often not as simple as a big cold blast coming or not, and rather there can be a range of scenarios like smaller, weaker pulses of cold air that plunge south. There are so many variables in the atmosphere that a single phenomenon cannot entirely explain it all.

In this case, early data indicated that the core of the frigid air might take aim from central Canada to the northern Rockies and the northern Plains, according to AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok.

Often storms and buckles in the jet stream that develop ahead of blasts driven by changes in the polar vortex can help determine where some of the coldest air will go -- and when it will arrive. Such will be the case this weekend as a storm associated with a large southward bend in the jet stream will settle from the Midwest to the Northeast.

A wave of cold air originating from Canada will spread from the Upper Midwest to the Northeast this weekend behind the powerful storm that was traveling form the Northwest to the Midwest on Thursday. However, the air will turn milder as it passes over the relatively mild water of the Great Lakes.

"This is the first sign of a change across the northern latitudes following the polar vortex displacement," Pastelok said.

The air mass with the first displacement from the weakening polar vortex will not be all that cold near the surface, and it is following well above-average temperatures that warmed the ground.

"We will see a drop to near-normal or even still slightly above-normal temperatures in the Midwest and Northeast this weekend, then the cold air looks to deepen in the Northeast early next week with temperatures going a few degrees below normal Monday and Tuesday while the Midwest moderates," Pastelok said.