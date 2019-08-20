Whopping 18 inches of hail accumulates in parts of Michigan

Large piles of ice may be one of the last things people might expect to see on the ground in mid-August. But this is exactly what some residents across southern portions of Kalamazoo County, Michigan, found outside their homes on Wednesday.

A severe thunderstorm dumped dime- to ping-pong-ball-sized hail across southern portions of Kalamazoo County, Michigan, on Aug. 14. The slow speed at which the storm moved through the area -- just 15 mph -- is what caused the unusually large hail accumulation.

AccuWeather Reporter Blake Naftel was on the ground in the region. He was able to capture the hail accumulation that remained on the ground in Vicksburg, Michigan, Wednesday afternoon into the early evening. Drifts measured nearly 18 inches in some spots, Naftel reported.

“We were working at the high school in the concession stands. It started to rain and then that rain quickly turned to what appeared to be a snowstorm of ice,” Josh Baird told AccuWeather of the hail that fell in Vicksburg, Michigan, on Wednesday.

Baird marveled as he stood in front of what appeared to be large piles of snow on the ground.

“It looked like popcorn just bouncing off of the ground,” Baird added.

Naftel reports that several soy and corn crops were damaged by the onslaught of hail.

Severe storms moved over the state on Wednesday, and it appears that the piles of hail resulted from a "one-off thunderstorm that got particularly feisty," AccuWeather Meteorologist Jake Sojda said.

This storm brought mainly pea- and marble-sized hail, which does not meet the criteria for severe hail--hail that is 1 inch or greater.

"It was the amount of hail that fell that made it so noteworthy. However, if we are looking for accumulating hail like that, it typically is smaller hail that is falling," Sojda said.

This recent storm brought not only hail, but also heavy downpours and wind gusts up to 60 mph.