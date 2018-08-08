Wind farm meeting in DeKalb County set for Aug. 28

MAYSVILLE, Mo. – A DeKalb County community listening session on wind farm development will take place 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28, at the June Conley Building, 701 E. Main, Maysville.

Residents and community members are invited to share their views and experiences around wind farm development in small-group settings with team members from the University of Missouri. Marshall Stewart, MU vice chancellor for extension and engagement, and Blake Hurst, president of the Missouri Farm Bureau board of directors, will provide the welcome.

“By sharing your stories, experiences and views, you will help the team develop resources that individuals and communities can use to understand the concerns, risks, legalities, and pros and cons of wind farm development throughout Missouri,” said Joe Lear, MU Extension regional director for northwestern Missouri.

Lear encourages DeKalb County residents who can’t attend to provide input by taking a confidential online survey at bit.ly/2tGM7we or emailing their views to windenergyproject@missouri.edu.

At the request of landowners and community leaders in northwestern Missouri, MU Extension has been working since early 2018 to develop unbiased resources to help individuals and communities work constructively through issues surrounding wind energy development.

To learn more about this initiative, visit extension2.missouri.edu/programs/wind-energy.

MU Extension has a 100-plus year history of providing neutral, research-based information for individuals and community leaders as they make informed decisions that affect their communities.

For more than 100 years, University of Missouri Extension has extended university-based knowledge beyond the campus into all counties of the state. In doing so, extension has strengthened families, businesses and communities.