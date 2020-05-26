Woodland Steward class helps woodlands owners

Call before you harvest trees from your woodland. That is the theme of the upcoming University of Missouri Extension Woodland Steward online class.

Sarah Havens, MU Extension natural resources field specialist, says the Zoom class offers woodlands owners information to improve profits and protect natural resources.

The class covers how to market and sell timber. Additionally, attendees will learn best management practices for sustainable timber harvest. The final session covers timber tax and casualty loss in the event of a natural disaster.

“If done properly, knowing all the steps along the way, selling timber can benefit not only the landowner’s bottom line, but the long-term ecological health of their woodland ,” says MU Extension state forestry specialist Hank Stelzer. Lack of knowledge puts the seller at a disadvantage.

The three-session class runs 7-8:30 p.m. June 2, June 9 and June 16. Register at extension2.missouri.edu/events/missouri-woodland-steward-call-before-you-cut-1589664304.

For more information, contact Havens at HavensS@missouri.edu or 573-247-3082.

Source: Sarah Havens, 573-247-3082