2017 HOLIDAY HOOPS ALL STARS NAMED

Twelve young men and twelve young women were named to the 2017 High School Holiday Hoops All Star Team and announced today by the Steering Committee of the 13th Annual event. “A very difficult decision by the committee who observed each of the 70 basketball games recently played on the campus of North Central Missouri College,” says Hoops Director Steve Maxey. “The committee members considered the play by the student athlete during Holiday Hoops 2017 only,” says Maxey “and not their play during the current season or in previous years.”

Chosen to the 2017 All Star Girls Team were: Brooke Littrell, Green City High School; Averi Acton, Brashear High School; Kortlyn Rounkles, Southwest Livingston High School; Kaylie Campbell, Southwest Livingston High School; Taylor Dolt, Lawson High School; Jasmine Taylor, Braymer High School; Kelsey Maxwell, Gallatin High School; Payton Craig, North Harrison High School; Jaelyn Thomas, Princeton High School; Tray Byrd, Lafayette High School; Jayde Williams, Benton High School and Mia Henderson, Benton High School.

Selected for the 2017 Boys Team were: Tyreke Locure, Des Moines North High School; Devin Fields, Green City High School; Ethan Kilgore, East Buchanan High School; James Fleener, Polo High School; Ike Book, Lafayette High School; Coleman Weber, Lawson High School; Mack Anderson, Southwest Livingston High School; Walker Graves, Chillicothe High School; Trevor Pipes, LaPlata High School; Diego Bernard, Lafayette High School; LaTroy Harper, Penney of Hamilton High School and Elijah Dowis, Maryville High School.

The students will receive a letter of congratulations and a commemorative patch suitable for wearing on a letter jacket and will be pictured in the 2018 Holiday Hoops Program.

Hoops Director Steve Maxey