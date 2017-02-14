Bobcats win over Princeton

Princeton traveled to Braymer Friday night for one of Braymer's last 3 regular season games.

This is the next to last game for the Seniors and the Junior- Junior cheerleaders performed at half-time of the game. The gym was packed full and the crowd was surely not disappointed in their Ladycats and Bobcats performances as both came out with wins for the night. Senior Hall had a season high 32 points during the game. He also brought down 16 rebounds for a double-double for the night. Senior Miller also had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Princeton started the scoring for the night with a couple of free-throws. The Bobcats started out a little slow in the first quarter. Hall and Atherton had 4 and Miller had 3 to put the Cats down 13 to 11 at the end of one. Hall's hands got hot in the second quarter and he ran away with 10 points to lead the scoring for the Cats with 8 of those being the first scoring for the Cats in the quarter. Atherton, Shoe and Rogers added to the score, then Miller went to work and put up 6 points. Rogers added another bucket and just like that the Bobcats took control, scoring more than double their opponents in this quarter. Braymer held the Tigers to 11 and went into half up 35 to 24.

Hall's hands remained on fire in the 3rd quarter and he connected for 14 points. K. O'Dell put in 2 free-throws and Atherton and T. O'Dell scored to put the Cats at 20 for the quarter. The Tigers picked up the scoring a little and were able to put up 17 points for the quarter. The fourth quarter found Shoe with the first bucket. Hall then stole the basketball 2 times in a row and went all the way to the paint. Sorry kids no dunk this game, but impressive ball handling for the big man. Shoe scored 2 more buckets. Rogers put in a couple free-throws and a bucket. Miller swished a 3 to round out the scoring for the Cats. The Tigers went on a 12 point scoring run, but the Bobcats prevailed in the end and won the game 72 to 63. Nice job Bobcats.

The Bobcats will host Southwest next Tuesday night for a home game. This will be Senior night and Pink-Out night. This is the last home game for the Senior girls and boys. Come out and support your Bobcats. Cheer on this outstanding group of young men and women. They are sure fun to watch. Leaders: Points: Hall 32, Miller 12, Shoe, Rogers and Atherton with 8, K. O'Dell and T. O'Dell with 2. Rebounds: Hall 16, Miller 10, K. O'Dell 5, Shoe and Rogers with 3, T. O'Dell 2, Atherton and Kimberling with 1. Steals: Atherton 4, Hall, Miller, Shoe, Rogers, and K. O'Dell with 2, Heussner with 1. Assist: Miller 6, K. O'Dell 4, Rogers 3, Hall and Shoe with 2. Blocks: Miller 3, Hall and Atherton with 1.