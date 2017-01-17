Braymer Bobcats win Lathrop Tournament

To quote the infamous Michael Jordan, "Talent wins games, but teamwork and intelligence win championships."

These Braymer Bobcats just seem to get better with every game. Braymer faced the 3rd seeded Plattsburg Tigers in the Championship game Friday night at the Bill Burns Classic Tournament at Lathrop. O'Dell swished a 3 to get the Bobcats started. Plattsburg answered with a 3 on their end. Miller stole the ball and connected, then got fouled on the next possession and put in the free-throws to put the lead at 4. Shoe threw the ball into Hall to put the Cats up by 6. O'Dell stole the ball and threw into Hall to extend the lead to 8. Hall got an old-fashioned 3 to push the lead to 11. The Tigers clawed back and connected with a 2 and a 3 to narrow the margin to 6. Miller swished a 3 and Hall put in his free-throws to make the lead comfortable again at 11. At the end of 1 Braymer lead 19 to 8 .

Two minutes would pass before anyone scored again, when Hall connected for a free-throw. The Tigers put in a basket to put the lead back down to 10. Hall put in a bucket, then Hall and Atherton put in free-throws to pull the margin back up to 15. Hall put back an offensive rebound to widen the gap by 17. The Tigers scored, but then Atherton swished a 3. O'Dell went in for a lay-up after stealing the ball to push the Cats lead to 20. Miller received his 3rd foul and the Tigers connected with free-throws to narrow the gap to 18. The Tigers were trying to make it a game and with free-throws and 2 threes the spread was less.

At half the Cats were only up by 10, 32 to 22. Braymer came out of the locker room on a mission and O'Dell swished a 3. Miller stole the ball and took it in for a dunk, and the crowd went wild. The Tigers sunk a 3, but the Bobcats defense was on fire. Miller connected for a 3, Hall went in for 2, then Atherton stole the ball and drove in for a lay-up to push the lead to 19. Plattsburg scored, but Shoe drove in for a lay-up. The Tigers scored, then Miller put back the offensive rebound. The Tigers connected, but Atherton swished a 3. Plattsburg scored again, but Atherton put in another bucket to extend the lead by 20 again and at the end of three the Bobcats were ahead 53 to 33.

Miller lead off the scoring in the 4th and put the Cats up 22. Plattsburg kept fighting and stole the ball to narrow the gap to 20. Atherton threw into Hall for a 2. Plattsburg got an old fashioned 3 to put them within 19. They would shoot another free-throw to narrow the gap to 18. Miller tipped back on offensive rebound to score for the Cats. The Tigers put in another free-throw and a 3 after Miller's basket to put them within 18 at the end of the game. Final score 61 to 43.

Miller and Hall both had a double-double on the night. Hall had 20 points and 16 rebounds. Miller had 20 points and 15 rebounds. Leaders: Points: Hall and Miller with 20, Atherton 11, O'Dell 8, and Shoe with 2. Rebounds: Hall 16, Miller 15, K. O'Dell 7, Rogers and Atherton with 2, and T. O'Dell with 1. Steals: Miller 5, Shoe and O'Dell with 2, Atherton with 1. Assist: Shoe and Miller with 4, O'Dell 2, Atherton and Hall with 1. Blocks: Miller and Hall with 1. Deflections: Miller with 1.

The boys took the championship picture with their trophy and then invited the man they have dedicated this season to over to take a photo with them. These boys are not only fabulous athletes, but they are very thoughtful, giving young men. From the very first huddle break, it was clear these boys play and give with their whole heart. This one's for you Flip!