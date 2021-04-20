Braymer Comptetes at Wellington-Napoleon Invitational

There were 21 schools, including Braymer, which were represented, at the Wellington-Napoleon Invitational on April 13th. Dallas Hall led the Lady Cats with a 3rd place finish in both the discus and the shot put. Also placing 3rd was Kennedy Stone in the javelin. Emma Hall placed 4th in the triple jump; Valarie Demsko, Raylee Hawkins, and Hallie Russell each placed 5th in the javelin, 3200m run, and long jump, respectively; Rayleigh Cox placed 6th in the 300m hurdles, and Addyson Sweem placed 7th in the long jump. The girls also scored points by placing 7th in the 4 x 100m relay, 4th in the 4 x 400m relay, and 3rd in the 4 x 800m relay. Brody Hughson was the lone individual who scored points for the Bobcats, placing 5th in the 800m run and 8th in the 400m dash. The boys also scored points in three relays: 4 x 200m relay (7th), 4 x 400m relay (6th), and the 4 x 800m relay (5th).