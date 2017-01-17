Braymer JV faces Cameron Dragons JV

On Wednesday night the Braymer Bobcat JV team participated in the Cameron JV Tournament.

In the first round they faced the Cameron Dragons JV team. In the first quarter the Bobcats kept it close scoring 5 points to the Dragons 7. In the second quarter they continued to play close scoring 8 to the Dragons 9 for a half time score of 16 to 13 Cameron. In the third quarter the Bobcats scored on a free throw by Garrison Woods and one by Hunter Heussner while Cameron scored 10 points including two threes by Trey Howell giving them a 26 to 15 lead. In the fourth quarter Hunter and Dylan Haughton both hit threes and Hunter hit 2 from the field for a total of 10 points. Cameron was able to sink 15 points to win the game 41 to 25.

Round two was to be played on Saturday but was postponed because of the ice storm. Hunter was high scorer with 15 points, Dylan had 3 points, Dennis Kimberling, Kallen Wiedmier, and Anthony Dudley each had 2 points and Garrison had 1 point. Kallen had 5 rebounds, Dylan had 3, Dennis had 2, and Garrison, Hunter and Tristin Konopasek had 1. Dennis had two blocks. Kallen and Dylan each had an assist, Hunter had two steals and Kallen, Dylan, and Tristin each had 1.