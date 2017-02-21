Braymer Lady Cats end regular season with wins

On Thursday the Lady Cats traveled to Polo for their final game of the regular season.

The night started with 2 quarters of JV play. The Lady Cats spread the scoring among the six girls and the two quarters with 8 points in the first and 9 in the second for a total of 17. The Lady Panthers scored 4 in the first and 4 in the second with Lady Cats taking the win.

Brianna Shepherd, Hanna Grey and Hannah Bills each scored 4 points, Brooklyn Moore and Gabby Saul each scored 2 and Lilly Jeffers scored 1. Brianna had 5 rebounds, Brooklyn, Gabby, and Hannah had 2 rebounds and Lilly had 1. Brianna had 3 steals, Hanna had 2, Lilly, Brooklyn, and Hannah each had 1. Gabby had 1 blocked pass.

In the Varsity game the Lady Panthers quickly got a five point lead. A quick timeout and the Lady Cats started moving out to take an 11 to 7 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Lady Panthers took the second quarter 9 to 8 but the Lady Cats still had a 3 point lead at half. In the third quarter the Lady Cats scored 10 to the Lady Panthers 9. As the score continued to stay close Hannah Bills hit a two, Kelsey Stone hit a 3 and 1 free throw and Jasmine Taylor hit 2 free throws to move out to a 6 point lead to end the game 44 to 38.

Maggie Phillips was high point with 16, Jasmine had 8, Kelsey and Emily Youtsey each had 6, Hannah had 5, Gabby had 2, and Taylor Francis had 1. Jasmine had 8 rebounds, Emily had 7, Kelsey had 6, Gabby and Taylor had 4 each. Hannah and Maggie had 3 assists each Taylor, Jasmine, and Brooklyn each had 2 Assists, Kelsey had 1. Maggie had 3 steals, Kelsey had 2, and Emily had 1.